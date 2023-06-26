The outlook of Leicester City's squad is expected to look entirely different at the start of the 2023-24 season than it did last month when their long stint in the Premier League came to an end.

Relegation to the Championship means that their star players, such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, are likely to be cashed in on to recoup lost funds from the top flight.

There will also be underperformers from last season who are on big wages that may also have their hearts set on departing, with one of those potentially being Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho has been at Leicester for six years since signing from Man City, but a whole host of clubs are keen on signing him this summer.

What is the latest on Kelechi Iheanaco's future at Leicester City?

There have been claims from Iheanacho's native country of Nigeria that Nottingham Forest are keen to offer him an immediate return to the Premier League this summer, whilst Everton have also been linked.

Inevitably though there is also overseas interest in the 26-year-old, with Besiktas making a loan offer for Iheanachos's services, according to Turkish publication Star.

And Besiktas are now set to be joined by a divisional rival in the race for the forward's services.

That is because per Takvim, Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray are exploring a move for Iheanacho as they assess options aside from Mauro Icardi, and they will be able to offer the Nigerian regular football in the UEFA Champions League next season.

What is Kelechi Iheanacho valued at?

The Foxes paid the best part of £25 million back in 2017 to Manchester City in order to bring Iheanacho to the King Power Stadium, but it's likely that they will not get close to recouping that should the 45-cap international depart this summer.

Iheanacho's best season in-front of goal came in the 2020-21 season where he netted 19 times in all competitions - since then he has only scored 16 times in 78 appearances for City.

Having signed a three-year contract extension in 2021, Iheanacho's deal at Leicester expires in June 2024, and that means he's likely to depart for less than his true value.

Leicester will likely be looking for over £10 million for his services, but with a loan offer already on the table for the Nigerian, it could be a case of offloading him and his salary temporarily for the season before exiting permanently in 12 months time.