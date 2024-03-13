Highlights Galatasaray are keen on signing Ndidi on a free transfer despite Leicester City's desire to keep him.

Ndidi's future is uncertain as his contract expires, allowing him to explore options with other clubs.

Financial issues and EFL punishment may hinder Leicester's ability to retain Ndidi in the long term.

Galatasaray are looking to sign Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi on a free transfer in the summer.

Wilfred Ndidi faces uncertain future

The Nigerian international joined the Foxes in 2017 from Genk, and he has gone on to play a key role for the club in the subsequent years, which included helping them to win the FA Cup in 2021.

However, there are doubts about the future of Ndidi, as his deal is due to expire in the summer, so he is in a position already where he can talk to other clubs and sign a pre-contract.

It seems likely that Ndidi will wait until the summer before making a decision, and Turkish media outlet A Spor has revealed that Galatasaray are desperate to add him to their ranks for next season.

They state that the Istanbul giants have tracked Ndidi for over a year now, and whilst they couldn’t reach an agreement with Leicester in the summer, they’re now hoping to get the midfielder on a free.

Related Gary Lineker reveals Leicester City concern as Leeds United and Ipswich Town chase Gary Lineker has discussed Leicester City's promotion hopes after just one win in their last five league games

Leicester City’s summer plans

Obviously, this is not the news that Leicester wanted, as Ndidi is still an important player for the team under Enzo Maresca.

His role has changed somewhat under the Italian, who has utilised the 27-year-old in a more advanced midfield role, but it has worked out, with Ndidi impressing in the middle of the park.

Therefore, he will be missed if he does depart, but the only priority for the player right now will be helping the Foxes back to the Premier League, with their recent wobble meaning promotion is by no means the certainty it looked just a matter of weeks ago.

So, it’s difficult for the club to make plans for the summer, as they will need to wait to see what league they are in before finalising their targets.

Leicester City’s financial situation

Another issue facing Leicester, and one that could prevent them from keeping Ndidi, is their well-documented issues with the profit and sustainability rules.

It’s no secret that they are set to face a punishment from the EFL, and there is talk that they will begin next season with a points deduction.

As a result, that’s going to impact what they are capable of doing when it comes to the wages they can offer, so competing with a club like Galatasaray, who could potentially be in the Champions League, is going to be very difficult.

But, these are the risks you take when you let a player run their contract down, and Ndidi is now in a position where he can assess his options and make the choice he wants for his own career without Leicester having a say.

Championship Table (As it stands March 13th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 37 41 82 2 Leeds United 37 40 79 3 Ipswich Town 37 25 78 4 Southampton 36 26 73

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but the only focus for Ndidi will be on helping Leicester to a top two finish, and Maresca will be relieved that the midfielder is now back fit and available for the run-in, as he is a big player for the team with his quality and physicality in central midfield.