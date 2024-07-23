Highlights Galatasaray eyeing Sheffield United's Gus Hamer with €20m release clause amid midfield overhaul.

Blades reluctant to sell Hamer despite Turkish interest after disappointing Premier League season.

Uncertainty surrounds Hamer's future as Turkish giants monitor situation ahead of Championship return.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly interested in a move for Sheffield United's Gus Hamer and are said to have been offered the Wolves target via agents.

Reports from Turkish website GS Gazette have indicated that the Süper Lig champions are interested in a move for the 27-year-old as they look to add depth to their midfield following Tanguy Ndombele's loan spell coming to an end.

It's reported that as a result of Sheffield United's relegation, Hamer has a €20million release clause which works out as £16.8milion, and it's said that Galatasaray are closely monitoring the situation and are aware that Hamer wants to leave Bramall Lane this summer.

Galatasaray's interest in Gus Hamer

Galatasaray are keen to sign a new midfielder this summer, and their attention has seemingly turned to Hamer after being unsuccessful in their pursuit of other British-based players.

The side from Istanbul have been linked with the likes of Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Manchester United's Scott McTominay this summer, but have been unsuccessful in convincing the duo to move to Turkey.

This means that attention has turned to Sheffield United's Hamer, and they're looking to capitalise on the Blades' relegation to bring the Brazilian to Rams Park this summer.

Reports from Turkey state that they've been offered Hamer through player agents, and Turkish media seem confident that the former Coventry City man wants to leave Yorkshire this summer.

However, the 27-year-old was recently reunited with former Sky Blue teammate Callum O'Hare at Bramall Lane, and from clips posted on the Blades' social media channels, it looked as if Hamer was more than happy with life as a Blade, particularly with O'Hare now at the club.

Hamer only joined Sheffield United last summer for a reported fee of £15million, and with a contract at the club until the summer of 2027, you'd have thought that they'd demand a significant fee should he depart this summer.

Every player has a price, and if a club came in with an appropriate offer for Hamer, then there's every chance that the Blades would sell, particularly with the need to balance the books following relegation.

However, Hamer is a key player for Sheffield United, and players of his calibre will be needed if Chris Wilder's side are to make an immediate return to the top-flight.

Losing Gus Hamer would be a huge blow for Sheffield United

The 2023/24 campaign was a miserable one for Sheffield United, and Hamer was one of just a few players to emerge with any sort of credit.

The Brazilian played 36 Premier League games, scoring four goals and registering six assists, a decent return when you consider that his side finished rock bottom of the league on 16 points after winning three games.

With plenty of Championship experience under his belt, it's expected that Hamer will be a key player for the Blades in the second tier this season, and he's a player that Wilder will desperately want to keep at Bramall Lane.

Gus Hamer's 2023/24 Premier League season - Fotmob Appearances 36 Minutes played 2,924 Goals 4 Assists 6 Shots 49 Pass accuracy 73.5% Chances created 70 Dribble success 50.0% Tackles won 53.8% Duels won 36.9%

It remains to be seen if a move to Turkey would appeal to Hamer, but playing for a club of Galatasaray's stature in the Champions League must be tempting for the 27-year-old.

With less than three weeks to go until the Blades open their Championship campaign away to Preston, everyone at Bramall Lane will want Hamer's future sorted sooner rather than later.