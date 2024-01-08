Highlights Liverpool aim to secure their first trophy of the season and continue their success in the EFL Cup.

Key players like Kelleher, Gomez, and van Dijk are expected to start, while Konate has solidified his place in the center of defense.

Alexander-Arnold, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Nunez, Jota, and Diaz are all likely to feature in the starting lineup for this important match.

Liverpool will look to take another step towards winning a first trophy of the season on Wednesday night, when they host Fulham in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side are still challenging for silverware on four fronts this season, following their 2-0 win away at Arsenal in the Third Round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool 2023/24 EFL Cup record Round Opponent Venue Result Third Round Leicester City Anfield Won 3-1 Fourth Round Bournemouth Vitality Stadium Won 2-1 Quarter Finals West Ham Anfield Won 5-1 As of 8th January 2024

That is something they will be looking to build on here, against a Fulham side who may feel that this is their best chance of lifting a trophy during the current campaign.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Liverpool starting lineup Klopp could name for the clash with Fulham...

Goalkeeper: Caoimhin Kelleher

For all Alisson's experience and quality, Kellher is the goalkeeper Klopp has largely relied on for several years in this competition, so it would be no huge surprise to see him start in this one.

Left-Back: Joe Gomez

With Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas both out injured, Gomez has been doing an impressive job filling in on the left of defence, and should keep that role in the starting XI here.

Centre Back: Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool's main centre-back, van Dijk missed the win over Arsenal through illness rather than injury, so they may be hopeful of having back available for the clash with the Cottagers.

Centre Back: Ibrahima Konate

In van Dijk's absence, Konate led Liverpool's backline brilliantly against Arsenal, and now looks to have firmly established himself as the Dutchman's first choice partner in the centre of defence.

Right-Back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Another goal created from one of his free-kicks at the weekend, Alexander-Arnold is a major threat for Liverpool right now, and will surely keep his place in the XI for such a crucial game.

Centre Midfield: Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch has been a reliable operator when called upon since his summer move to Liverpool, and after an appearance off the bench on Sunday, may be given the nod from the start here.

Centre Midfield: Alexis Mac Allister

With Gravenberch capable of filling the holding role, that could allow Mac Allister to move further forward in midfield, into a position that arguably suits his game better.

Centre Midfield: Curtis Jones

Waturo Endo is away at the Asia Cup with Japan, and Dominik Szoboszlai is out through injury, so Jones may once again keep his place in the starting XI against Fulham.

Left-Wing: Darwin Nunez

A switch to the left wing for Nunez paid dividends for Liverpool on Sunday at Arsenal, so that may be the role that Klopp chooses to give him again on Wednesday night.

Centre-Forward: Diogo Jota

The introduction of Jota as a replacement for Cody Gakpo after an hour against Arsenal proved the catalyst for Liverpool's win, so Klopp may make that change from the start against Fulham.

Right-Wing: Luis Diaz

Diaz took his match-sealing goal brilliantly from the right against Arsenal on Sunday, and with Mo Salah away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, he may fill that role for Liverpool again here.