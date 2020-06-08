Gaetano Berardi underlines bond he has with Leeds United quartet

Gaetano Berardi has offered an insight into the tightly knit dressing room at Leeds United, underlining the bond he has with a number of his teammates.

Leeds have built a strong squad under Marcelo Bielsa and one of their key values have been the unity they’ve shown.

At this moment in time, Berardi is the longest serving player at the club and has managed 150 appearances for the Whites since he arrived in the summer of 2014.

A high number of players have passed through the club in that time, but things are much more settled at Elland Road now and the playing squad has a close bond.

In a recent club Q&A, Berardi revealed who is really close with in the Leeds squad: “I’m close to Gjanni (Alioski), Pablo (Hernandez), Kiko (Casilla), Barry (Douglas). Barry is a good friend.

“Everyone is nice, they’re good people.”

On the back of that, Berardi moved to discuss the individual that is Ezgjan Alioski, who he had kind words for.

Berardi continued: “Gjanni is a special guy, when I first met him, I knew of him as a player, but I didn’t know him personally. I could see from the first day that he was crazy. He’s a smart guy, a good friend and it’s nice to have him as part of the team.”

Currently, Leeds sit top of the Championship table and just nine games away from a Premier League return.

The season is due to restart on June 20th, with Leeds looking to cash in on their table-topping position.

The Verdict

Berardi is a senior member of the squad at Leeds and he’s seen a lot of players come and go over a time when unity has been a problem.

However, this is a close group now and although some players will have a stronger connection than others, there are little divides at Elland Road.

That group are on the verge of something special and you get the feeling that promotion would only bring them closer together.

