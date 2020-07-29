Gaetano Berardi shares injury update as Leeds recovery begins

Gaetano Berardi has taken to Instagram to share the latest from the hospital as he begins his long road to recovery from an ACL injury.

Berardi suffered the blow right at the end of the season and is set to miss pretty much all of Leeds’ return to the Premier League next year.

Indeed, it’s a blow that underlines the cruel nature of injuries in the game and the fact that the Whites need new defenders in the summer transfer window.

Whilst we wait to see how they get on in that regard, though, Berardi has shared this positive update on his Instagram channel with him offering the thumbs up after his surgery:

The ACL injury is about as bad as it can get for a footballer and it can sometimes end a career.

For Berardi, it’s several months out of the game now but he’ll be ready to go again as soon as possible and will be working hard to have some kind of involvement at the end of the Premier League season – though he’ll need to take things slowly with this recovery.

Even so, it’s great to see him smiling after his operation and now he can look forward to recovering.