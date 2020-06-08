Gaetano Berardi reveals selfless stance on Leeds United future

Gaetano Berardi has issued a message on his future with Leeds United, stating that more important things are to come before a decision is made on where he will be playing his football next season.

Leeds has been Berardi’s home since 2014, but as things stand he’s the only first-team player in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad that will see his deal expire in the coming months.

Recently, it has been put to Berardi if he’s given any thought to the future, with the 31-year-old insistent that more important things have to be done before further talks are held over his future.

Quiz: The 15-question Leeds United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

As quoted by the club’s official media, Berardi said: “I don’t know, I just want to finish the season as best we can. There are bigger things to do before I think about my future.”

Berardi is, of course, referencing to Leeds’ promotion push, which is set to resume on June 20th.

Nine games separate the Whites from a Premier League return, with Bielsa’s men currently topping the Championship table.

Leeds are a point ahead of West Brom, but more importantly, they sit seven clear of Fulham in third, with the Cottagers continuing to hold the biggest threat to the automatic promotion spots.

For Berardi, he’s made 20 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Verdict

This is a completely selfless stance from Berardi and you’d expect no different.

Over his entire Leeds career, he’s put the side before himself and that’s why he’s adored on the terraces at Elland Road.

You feel that Leeds want to retain Berardi and, given the connection he has with the fans, it is a feeling that could be mutual.

Thoughts? Let us know!

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!