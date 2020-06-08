Gaetano Berardi reveals October flashpoint that left him in Leeds United limbo

Gaetano Berardi has admitted he had serious doubts at Leeds United on the back of his red card in the defeat to Millwall at The Den back in October.

Leeds headed to London looking to address a poor run of form in the capital, but were handed an uphill task early on when Berardi was sent-off for a trip on Tom Bradshaw in the penalty area.

Jed Wallace converted the resulting penalty, setting Millwall up for a 2-1 victory over Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Replays showed Berardi’s red card to be the wrong decision and that Bradshaw had taken a dive, successfully deceiving the officials.

However, in a recent Q&A, Berardi opened up on the feelings he had as he headed for the dressing room.

As quoted by the club’s official media, the 31-year-old said: “I couldn’t believe it.

“That day was not easy. My first reaction was in the changing room, I was alone and I was just thinking ‘If I have to accept this, maybe I need to go away and not come back’.

“After a few days, I started to realise that the club was working towards getting it rescinded and helping me, so when it was finally taken away I was happy about that.”

It wasn’t the first dismissal in Berardi’s colourful Leeds career, however.

He was sent-off on his debut against Accrington Stanley back in 2014, with a further six dismissals leading up to his early bath at Millwall.

The most significant of those red cards was in the play-off semi-final with Derby county last season, where a lunging Berardi received his marching orders with the aggregate score 3-3 – Leeds would go on to concede a place at Wembley thanks to Jack Marriott’s late goal.

The Verdict

It was tough for Berardi to see red at Millwall and video replays did show the decision to be a very poor one.

At the time, the 31-year-old was looking to win back the trust of the fans following his play-off dismissal and you can see why he felt so bad about his future with the club on the back of that.

Now, things have turned around once more and Berardi is such a valued member of the squad.

