Gaetano Berardi opens up on joining Leeds United in 2014

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi has opened up on the circumstances that saw him join the club in 2014 and revealed that he made up his mind about making the move in one or two days.

The 31-year-old has made 150 appearances since arriving at Elland Road six years ago.

Berardi’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the month but it is understood he is expected to stay at Leeds until the end of the season, at the least.

Speaking in a Q&A on the club’s official Twitter account, the Swiss defender revealed the circumstances that saw him join the Yorkshire club more than half a decade ago.

He said: “I stopped my contract at Sampdoria at the end of June 2014 and my agent was already talking with Cellino and Salerno, the sporting director.

“I had to wait a few weeks to decide because I was not sure if they wanted me. I said after one or two days that it was good for me to come here, I was happy to go and face a new challenge. A different country but I was happy to try something different.

“But after a few weeks, I could sign here.”

The central defender has played a bit-part role this term, making 20 appearances in total, but has provided some vital cover for Marcelo Bielsa.

Outside first choice pair Ben White and Liam Cooper, Berardi is the only centre-back in the senior squad.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear the circumstances that led to Berardi’s arrival and that he’d made up his mind to join the club relatively quickly before being forced to wait for the Whites to make up theirs.

The 31-year-old has been a fantastic servant to the club and it will be very unfortunate for him not to get to say goodbye to the Elland Road fans if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

It’s going to be interesting to see what decision Leeds make concerning the defender. You feel the delay to the game, and the subsequent impact on the transfer market, may mean his stay continues.