Gaetano Berardi offers insight into darkest days at Leeds United

Gaetano Berardi has opened up on his red card in Leeds United’s play-off defeat to Derby County last season, describing the difficulty of the days that followed.

Leeds had been in automatic promotion contention all last season, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side missed out to Norwich City and Sheffield United.

However, they were offered a second bite at the cherry and took on Derby in the play-off semi-finals, taking a two-goal aggregate lead in the first-half of the second-leg.

What followed was an incredible Derby turnaround, which saw the tie finely poised at 3-3 on aggregate.

Then, a lunging Berardi received his marching orders and, subsequently, Leeds conceded a place at Wembley to Jack Marriott’s late winning goal.

In a recent Q&A with the club’s official website, Berardi was quizzed on his toughest time at the club, which led to him opening up on the defeat to Derby.

He said: “That’s easy. It was after the play-off game against Derby.

“It was really difficult for everyone, but if I have to say about me, it was really hard to take. It was the first time I had felt like this. I don’t know. I spent many weeks thinking about that. I couldn’t enjoy any moments, even if I was at home.

“But that’s part of football, I was already thinking that I had to change it and I had to move on.”

Leeds have been back for more under Bielsa this term despite the heartbreak of last season, topping the Championship table with nine games still to play.

Bielsa’s side have been handed the obstacle of a three-month postponement, but plans are in place for the season to resume in under two weeks.

The Verdict

Everyone in Leeds felt it after the play-off defeat to Derby and it isn’t too difficult to imagine how Berardi was feeling.

His red card handed the momentum back to Derby and he will have known that.

A moment like that is tough to get over, but the only way possible is by getting your head down and working hard to not repeat those mistakes.

Leeds and Berardi have done that and will be looking to free themselves of that night when the Championship season kicks off again.

