Gaetano Berardi discusses relationship with ‘crazy’ Gjanni Alioski

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi has discussed his relationship with teammate Gjanni Alioski, describing him as “crazy” and “a special guy”.

The duo have played together at Elland Road for three years, with Alioski having joined from FC Lugano in July 2017.

Both players have something of a reputation for being a little mad on the pitch but for Alioski, it doesn’t end when he crosses the white line.

The North Macedonia international has become something of a fan favourite at Leeds for his erratic behaviour – with moments like shaking the tunnel before the Derby County play-off game only making him more popular among supporters.

In a Q&A on the club’s official Twitter account, Berardi was pressed on his relationship with Alioski.

He said: “Gjanni is a special guy. When I first met him, I didn’t know him. I knew him as a player but I didn’t know him personally.

“I could see from the first day that he was a special guy. He’s crazy. He’s a mad guy but it’s nice to have him in the team. He’s a good friend.”

Both men have been bit part players at Leeds this season and have often been restricted to having an impact from the bench.

That said, their contributions have been important to helping Leeds move to the top of the Championship with nine games left of the campaign.

The 15-question Leeds United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

The Verdict

Alioski is a popular figure among the Elland Road faithful, for both his on-pitch performances and off-pitch behaviour, so it is interesting to hear Berardi’s take on him.

The duo have produced some important performances for the Whites in recent years and will be hoping to finish the job when the season returns by securing promotion to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old could be split from his good friend this summer as his contract expires at the end of June.