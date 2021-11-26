Gaetan Bong starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face West Brom tonight

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to six games this evening when they head to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion.

The Reds have experienced a resurgence at this level since opting to hand over the reins to Steve Cooper in September.

Currently 13th in the Championship standings, Forest will move to within four points of the play-off places if they beat West Brom in today’s clash.

Whereas the Reds are set to be without Max Lowe and Jack Colback for this particular fixture, the likes of Gaetan Bong, Cafu and Alex Mighten will all be pushing for a place in the club’s starting eleven.

Ahead of tonight’s showdown, we have decided to take a look at how Forest could line up against West Brom…

Having regularly utilised the 4-2-3-1 formation during his time in charge of the club, Cooper is expected to stick with this particular set-up this evening.

Goalkeeper Brice Samba will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture after saving a penalty in Forest’s 0-0 draw with Luton Town earlier this week and thus will fancy his chances of claiming another clean-sheet this evening.

Scott McKenna will be partnered in the heart of defence by Joe Worrall who has started 15 league games in a row for the Reds.

Djed Spence will play on the right-hand side of the back-four whilst Bong is set to be drafted in as a replacement for Colback who is suspended for this fixture.

The left-back will be keen to prove his worth to Cooper after being limited to just five appearances in the Championship this season.

By producing an eye-catching performance against West Brom, Bong could potentially become a mainstay in the club’s side over the Christmas period in the absence of Lowe who will not make his return to action until 2022 due to the severity of his injury.

James Garner will be partnered in central-midfield by Braian Ojeda who was handed his Forest debut in the club’s recent meeting with Luton.

Joe Lolley and Brennan Johnson will be tasked with providing width in this formation whilst Philip Zinckernagel is set to feature in the hole behind Lewis Grabban.

After being forced to watch on from the substitutes bench on Tuesday, Grabban will be determined to help his side secure a positive result at The Hawthorns and could potentially be given the nod to start ahead of Lyle Taylor.

Whilst Taylor has only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions this season, Grabban has provided nine direct goal contributions in the Championship during the current term.