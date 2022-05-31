Gaetan Bong sends message to Nottingham Forest supporters after play-off final victory v Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest edged out Huddersfield Town, to a 1-0 scoreline, in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Levi Colwill’s own goal, created by James Garner and Ryan Yates, was the difference between the two teams and, from open play, the Reds were very comfortable in holding onto their lead.

Steve Cooper has consistently stuck with quite a thin group of players in the second half of the season, and that has seen some fringe players from the Chris Hughton era fall out of favour.

However, many have interpreted that in a positive way to play their part behind the scenes.

Gaetan Bong, whose contract expires at the City Ground this summer, took to Instagram to express his emotions after the game.

He wrote: “I came to help the club get back where they belong.

“Things have never been easy, but in football, like in life, you have to adapt and the most important thing is to achieve your goal!

“Some days, what was needed was for me to help my young brothers.

“And I’m happy to say the job is done!

“We did it! We are going up!

“And today we can be proud of what we’ve achieved!

“Let’s go Reds!”

The toughest challenge is still to come in the Premier League, and Cooper will be looking to attract the right blend of potential and experience to aid their step up a level.

Bong’s Nottingham Forest career has not gone according to plan, but his venture into English football as a whole has been extremely successful.

The Cameroon international joined Wigan Athletic from Olympiacos in 2015 and was picked up by Brighton and Hove Albion that summer.

Bong’s footballing intelligence has shone through, as a player without many physical assets, and his contributions will not be forgotten by Seagulls and Reds supporters alike.

At 34, retirement at some stage in the near future will be on his mind, but it is likely that the left back has one final move in him, whether that is closer to home or if he can find another EFL club heading towards 2022/23.