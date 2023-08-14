Highlights Gabriel Sara has been a standout player for Norwich City, showcasing his Brazilian flair and creativity with dazzling displays.

Sara's performances last season earned him the club's Player of the Year award and he is poised to have another exceptional season.

Despite Norwich's thrilling 4-4 draw with Southampton, Sara's individual brilliance has garnered praise from fans and raised his value in the transfer market.

Norwich City's Gabriel Sara looks primed to take the Championship by storm this term.

The midfielder terrorised Hull City in the Canaries' 2-1 curtain-raising victory last weekend, creating a match-high nine chances as Adam Idah sealed all three points in the 96th minute.

He was on song yet again when Norwich travelled down to Hampshire to face Southampton over the weekend, providing the delivery for Jonathan Rowe's second goal in two games and scoring an absolute stunner of his own for good measure.

How has Gabriel Sara peformed for Norwich City?

Ever since signing from Sao Paulo the previous summer, Sara has brought the archetypal Brazilian flair and invention to Carrow Road with a series of dazzling displays.

Even though Norwich flattered to deceive for much of the 2022/23 campaign, the 24-year-old seamlessly adapted to English football by scoring seven times and providing a further four assists, all the while earning a wide range of plaudits for his creatitivty and knack of carrying the ball- and his team- upfield.

Those performances saw him win the club's Player of the Year award, and if the start of this season is anything to go by, he looks well-placed to scoop that accolade once again next May.

Southampton v Norwich City

Southampton and Norwich played out a frenzied 4-4 draw on Saturday afternoon that may well turn out to be the game of the season.

Norwich took the lead on no less than three occassions down on the South Coast, with Josh Sargent, Rowe and Christian Fassnacht all firing the Canaries into the ascendancy at different stages throughout the affair.

David Wagner's side were ultimately the architects of their own downfall, however, giving away two penalties that were both converted by Adam Armstrong- the second of which came in the 97th minute.

Scoring four goals in a game and not winning calls for a return to the drawing board, and in spite of just how potent Southampton are, Norwich will surely be kicking themselves.

But it has not prevented supporters from purring over Sara, though, who drew his side back into proceedings in the 23rd minute with a moment of individual brilliance that accentuated his importance, and indeed value, to Norwich even more.

After picking up the ball from Sargent, Sara deftly turned inside past Will Smallbone before rifling a venomous strike from a tight angle that flew in to the top-right corner with astonishing speed, leaving the Southampton home crowd stunned into silence.

As you would expect, the goal has prompted some pretty excitable reaction from supporters, with one boldly claiming that Norwich should demand nothing south of 50 million for Sara's services when suitors come knocking.

Of course, with a player of Sara's quality, there is always the risk that he may move on to bigger and better things and his display at Southampton will have done nothing to deter any potential buyers.

As such, these Norwich fans have even urged for Sara to lower his performances levels and Norwich to stop posting about him until the transfer window closes!

Excitement levels and expectations in Norfolk have been re-elevated once again as of recent, and this fan clearly subscribes to that school of thought amid the impact that Sara is having at the moment.

Who do Norwich City play in their next league fixture?

Norwich will host Millwall next Sunday, where they will be looking to return to winning ways against a side who fell to defeat in their most recent outing at home to Bristol City.

Before welcoming the Lions to town, though, a midweek trip to QPR in the EFL Cup awaits.