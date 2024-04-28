Highlights Leeds United faces crucial transfer decisions with multiple out-of-contract players, needing to resolve future plans swiftly.

Key signings like Ben Davies and Terem Moffi could bring essential experience and quality to bolster the squad for Premier League return.

Targeting players like Gabriel Sara from Championship rivals can enhance midfield control and creativity for a successful top-flight campaign.

Leeds United could be set for an immediate return to the Premier League in the next week, or via the play-offs, which would see a number of changes this summer in the transfer market.

Not least, there are plenty of players who left the club due to loan clauses in their contract who will need to have their future at Elland Road resolved as quickly as possible, in order for the club to then focus on incomings for Daniel Farke.

Leeds have decisions to make on many current squad members between now and June, too, with fringe players in need of a move elsewhere to kick on in their respective careers, whilst recruitment calls will be well underway, irrespective of which league they are in.

Two departures have already been confirmed, with Robin Koch agreeing a pre-contract deal with his current loan club, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Luis Sinisterra a permanent deal with AFC Bournemouth ahead of the summer.

However, with promotion very much in mind, here we take a look at what Leeds' summer window could look like in terms of some key incomings to bolster the playing squad, should they be a Premier League side this summer.

Ben Davies

By average age, Leeds have the third-youngest squad in the Championship currently, and plenty of their experienced players are either out of contract or retiring this summer, with the likes of Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, and Sam Byram all expected to leave Elland Road this summer at the moment, whilst Junior Firpo is also out of contract next summer, and is the only specialist left-footed left-back at the club.

Experienced, proven Premier League players are essential in some capacity, and the Spurs defender could be the ideal fit. Davies enters the final year of his contract with his current club this summer and would be an excellent addition to cover both the left-back and left-sided centre-back positions when needed. He will be 31 in May, so he wouldn’t be a long-term signing with resale value in mind.

However, he would add the steel needed to Leeds’ back line and help transition them into a stable top-flight outfit. Davies isn't one which gets the juices flowing, but a sensible leadership figure and would also adapt fairly comfortably, due to knowing plenty of Leeds’ other Welsh contingent extremely well.

Not every signing needs to be a flashy young player, but instead possess the required qualities to be an instant success and hit the ground running, or to add an attribute that may be missing from the side. He was mentioned as an option in January as well, and has the quality and experience to be a fan favourite with the club.

Terem Moffi

Leeds are unlikely to spend ridiculous amounts of money throughout their side, but perhaps one or two big-money signing will be sought. If they are to upgrade in any area with a mega-money signing, then it's likely to be an attacking player.

The Whites have plenty of depth out wide, but a centre-forward of Moffi's quality could be the difference in survival or the drop. Patrick Bamford has performed well as Leeds' striker this season, but is 31 at the start of the next campaign, and a younger model of his type is required up front.

The OGC Nice striker is 25 this summer, but has the mobility and strength to pin players and lead the line, and also the finishing instincts to be a long-term successor in attack, and be the focal point for players such as Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, and Willy Gnonto to play off of.

He's likely to be of interest to many sides throughout Europe, so competition for his signature will be fierce, but Moffi is the ideal profile of player and striker for Leeds, with a younger striker definitely of desperate need for Farke and co.

Gabriel Sara

One way to invest as a promoted side is to take the best players away from the club's who failed to gain promotion, and Gabriel Sara could fit the bill perfectly for Leeds this summer. He has been one of the division's best players this term, encapsulating some of the footballing qualities that are synonymous with his home nation by displaying outstanding skill, technical security, and plenty of final third creativity.

The Brazilian can be deployed as part of a midfield pivot but could also play in a more advanced role behind the striker. Rutter’s future could well be in a wide berth, meaning a progressive midfielder who can crash the box with late runs would be a welcome addition and is how Farke set up his Norwich City side previously as well.

Sara fits the bill in that role, as well as in a creative sense, and could also give Leeds' midfield greater control and security by forming a midfield three in a 4-3-3 shape at times, too. Sara has operated all over the midfield by also playing as a right-winger at times this term, and is the perfect fit into Leeds and Farke's side next season.

He's a player more than ready to make the step up to the top-flight, and has both the technical and physical attributes to be a success in a higher division. Not only that, but he is incredibly durable, and has barely missed a game in the last two seasons for the Canaries. The best ability is often availability and Leeds will need their best players to be ever-present to ensure survival, which Sara certainly could be.