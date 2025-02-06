Gabriel Sara has opened up on his summer exit from Norwich City.

The Brazilian departed the Canaries after a standout campaign in the Championship in the previous year.

He made the switch to Turkish giants Galatasaray, where he has made 18 appearances in the Süper Lig, as well as seven in the Europa League.

The BBC reported in August that the deal amounted to around £20 million in guaranteed fees, with an extra £2.5 million in add-ons that could be paid.

Gabriel Sara reveals Norwich City exit regret

Sara has claimed that the move to Galatasaray was a step he had to take at this point of his career, even if he loved being at Norwich.

However, he revealed that his one regret from his exit is that he didn’t get to have a proper goodbye.

"I remember when I heard the news, Jack Stacey was in my house watching the Olympics after we came back from Austria,” said Sara, via Pink Un.

"Even after he left my house, I looked at him, and he was happy for me, but he was a little bit sad.

“At the same time, I was happy but also a little bit sad.

Gabriel Sara - Galatarasay league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 18 (16) 2 (5) As of February 6th

"When I finished my move, I called my parents and everyone was so happy and excited. My dad knows me, and he said, 'I feel you are happy, but I don't feel that you are showing this'.

"I had a great time here.

“I love these people. I love this place.

“It was really important to go, and it was my dream, so I had to follow it, but I needed time to accept it.

“Tomorrow, I won't be here, and things will be different.

“The life that I built here is going to be in the past.

"Because everything happened so quick, one day after.

“I couldn't say goodbye to everyone and I had to come back one week later to say goodbye to them.

“I didn't have time to go for a last walk in the city centre or to take my dogs for one last walk in the park.

"Everything was too fast."

Norwich are currently eighth in the Championship table under Johannes Hoff Thorup, just two points behind sixth place West Brom.

Gabriel Sara’s exit is working out for all parties

Sara didn’t get a big farewell from Norwich when he left in the summer, but ultimately it’s a deal that’s worked out well so far for everyone.

His exit has allowed Borja Sainz to step up and become the central figure in the side under Thorup.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old is playing in a top league in European football, while also competing in the Europa League.

Norwich received a major fee for the player, which was invested back into the squad and now they’re firmly in the mix for a play-off place.