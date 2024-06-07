Norwich City should expect to fetch up to £25m for either Gabriel Sara or Jonathan Rowe if they do sell one of their prized assets in the summer window.

The Canaries have just come off the back of a positive season on the whole, as they managed to secure a top six finish.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

But, their play-off semi-final was forgettable for Norwich, as they played out a drab 0-0 draw against Leeds at Carrow Road, before they were thrashed 4-0 in Yorkshire in what was a dismal performance by David Wagner’s side.

Since then, a lot has changed for Norwich, with Wagner losing his job, and Johannes Hoff Thorup brought in as his successor.

Norwich City’s summer plans

The club have also announced their released list, and defender Jose Cordoba has joined the club to strengthen their options at the back in a move that is seen as a coup after interest from Rangers in the Panama international.

Yet, there is a fear that Norwich could be forced to sanction a big sale if they are to do more business, and fan pundit Zeke explained to FLW that Rowe and Sara are the individuals that will attract the most attention, as he claimed they should be valued in excess of £20m when discussing the most valuable players at the club.

“I think it would either be Gabriel Sara or Jonathan Rowe.

“Sara has proven himself at this level, and he’s clearly good enough, whilst he’s still relatively young, and he’s in a position that’s difficult to replace and to find a player at that level.

“With Rowe, he’s young, English and even though he’s not had as much time to prove himself, and he’s probably not as good, I think he would still be at the same value, which is around £20m to £25m.”

Gabriel Sara and Jonathan Rowe are ready to make the step up

It’s not what Norwich City fans will want to hear, but the reality is that both Sara and Rowe are capable of playing in the Premier League or a top league abroad.

Sara’s productivity was superb for a midfielder, as he scored 13 times and registered 12 assists, whilst the fact he played in every single game shows he is durable and reliable, and at 24, he is going to get better.

At 21, Rowe is another who has his best years in front of him, and his 12 goals was a superb return for a wide player as well, particularly as he missed a chunk of the campaign through injury.

Failure to go up was always going to prompt talk that either player could be on the move, so it’s no surprise to see Crystal Palace are tracking Sara, and Wolves are supposedly keen on Rowe.

Ben Knapper needs to prove his worth

As mentioned above, Norwich must command big fees for Sara and Rowe, and most would agree that the £20m mark should be the minimum for Sara, although they may struggle to get that for Rowe.

Selling your star men doesn’t have to be a disaster, and the spotlight will turn to Ben Knapper if a big outgoing deal is agreed.

Then, he will need to show why he is so highly-rated, and help bring in some bargains and smart signings that can help the new manager and the club progress.

So, it could be an exciting time ahead for Norwich, and it will be intriguing to see how this summer plays out at Carrow Road.