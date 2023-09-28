Highlights Gabriel Sara remains optimistic about Norwich City's chances of promotion this season, despite their recent struggles and consecutive defeats.

Norwich's performance this season has been inconsistent, with some impressive wins and disappointing losses.

Gabriel Sara's role in the team is crucial, as he brings a touch of class and creativity that Norwich sometimes lacks.

Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara insists the side have a ‘great chance’ of promotion to the Premier League this season.

Norwich suffer third consecutive loss in all competitions

It has been a mixed start to the campaign for the Canaries, with David Wagner’s side having enjoyed a fine first four games, where they picked up ten points and played some stylish, attacking football.

However, they are now on a tough run, as they’ve lost three of their last four in the Championship, whilst the 2-1 reverse at Fulham last night made it three successive defeats in all competitions.

What has Gabriel Sara said about Norwich’s season?

Despite the setbacks, it appears the mood in the Norwich camp remains positive, as Sara told Brazilian media outlet Lance that he is confident the squad will be in the mix for a return to the top-flight come May.

“My adaptation to the game and to life here has really been quicker than I imagined. I already feel at home in England, and I’m at a loss for words to repay the fans’ affection. Unfortunately, we missed out on the Premier League last season, but I think we’ve got a great chance of making it this year.”

The Norfolk outfit are currently eighth in the table, although only goal difference keeps them outside the play-offs.

Can Norwich win promotion this season?

The table still hasn’t properly taken shape yet, so it’s too soon to judge on just how good Norwich are, but it’s fair to say that we’ve seen a big contrast in performances from Wagner’s team.

There have been some high points, such as the hammering of Huddersfield, and they have produced some good performances at Carrow Road.

Yet, there’s no doubt the low point was the terrible showing at Plymouth on Saturday, as they were thrashed 6-2 in what was a real concern for the boss.

So, they need to show more consistency if they are to be in contention to go up, whilst the injury situation must ease, but Norwich are right to be confident this season.

How important is Gabriel Sara to Norwich?

Following on from that, you would think that Sara is going to have a starring role if Wagner’s side are to have a successful campaign.

The Brazilian was a big money arrival for the Canaries, and it does show, as he has the touch of class that the side sometimes lack, with Sara having the ability to find a killer pass, and he’s already chipped in with three assists.

Sara is clearly a player with a lot of ambition, and Norwich will need to push for promotion to ensure he remains happy at the club.

What next for Norwich?

In truth, Wagner won’t be worried about the defeat at Fulham, because he made changes, and the team that he picked produced a spirited display.

Now though, attention turns to Saturday’s game at home to Birmingham, and the head coach will be demanding a big response from his side as they look to bounce back from the Plymouth defeat.

So, it will be interesting to see how Norwich react, and they need to get back on track quickly if they are to live up to Sara’s lofty aims.