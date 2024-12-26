Gabriel Sara joined Norwich City from Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo ahead of the 2022/23 Championship season, and soon proved his creative tendencies as he notched seven goals and four assists in the second tier that campaign.

But last season, he blew that return out of the water as he scored 13 goals as well as creating 12 assists in the second tier, while he also bagged a goal and an assist in two FA Cup appearances.

Sara's successful exploits in the final third at Carrow Road landed the Canaries a Championship play-off spot last season, although the Norfolk side would eventually fall to a 4-0 semi-final defeat at the hands of Leeds United.

But the Brazilian's magic in the second tier of English football earned him a deserved move to Turkish giants Galatasaray this past summer, who he has now represented in the Süper Lig, Champions League qualification, and the Europa League.

The Canaries faithful may have enjoyed tuning in to the Europa League action last month, when Sara starred in midfield for his side, as they defeated Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur 3-2.

Meanwhile, following the 25-year-old's move from Carrow Road to Türkiye, Football League World takes a look at how his weekly wage compares to his former teammates.

Sara's estimated Galatasaray wage is more than double that of Norwich City's highest earner

According to Capology estimates, the Brazilian earns £72,600 per week, which equates to a yearly salary of £3,775,191, while the Canaries' joint highest-earners are, as per Capology estimates, Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey, who both receive a weekly wage of £35,000, which totals £1,820,000 per year.

Meanwhile, interestingly, last season Sara was just the Canaries' 14th highest earner, taking home an estimated weekly salary of £18,654, and £970,000 per year, while according to Capology estimates, both Duffy and Stacey were already on £35,000 per week, with only Ui-jo Hwang and Ben Gibson earning more.

But despite his much increased wage, Sara is only Galatsaray's eighth-highest earner, and more globally-renowned stars Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen are the club's best paid players, on a weekly wage of £158,515, as per Capology estimates.

Gabriel Sara was a class act during his Norwich City days

As previously mentioned, Sara performed excellently for the Canaries and deservedly earned his big move to the Turkish Süper Lig, where he has established himself as a regular starter for Galatasaray.

Perhaps his finest contribution for the Istanbul club so far came back in October, when he created two assists during a 2-1 victory over local rivals Besiktas, while supporters of his new club will also have been delighted when he scored during a previous Istanbul derby victory over Fenerbahçe.

Gabriel Sara's Norwich City 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 46 Starts 46 Goals 13 Assists 12

Meanwhile, Canaries supporters will never forget the magnificent show he put on last season, when he bagged an impressive 25 goal contributions in the Championship, which was just one fewer than Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who won the second tier title last term, and only three fewer than Crysencio Summerville, who earned himself a move away from Leeds in favour of joining Premier League West Ham.

Only striker Josh Sargent scored more goals for the Norfolk outfit last term than that of Sara, so the argument could be made that without the Brazilian on their side, Norwich would not have made the top-six last season.