Gabriel Sara from Norwich to West Ham: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

West Ham United are interested in a move for Norwich City attacker Gabriel Sara, reports from The Sunday Mirror, (12/03, p71) have claimed.

Sara only joined Norwich in the summer transfer window, signing from Sao Paulo for a reported £6million, on a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Since then, the Brazilian has gone on to score five goals and provide four assists in 30 Championship games for the Canaries, helping them to seventh in the second-tier standings.

That form now appears to have attracted interest from elsewhere, not least West Ham, with subsequent reports from Football Insider, claiming Norwich are likely to accept offers for Sara if they do not win promotion this season.

As a result, these links with West Ham will no doubt generate a fair amount of interest, so we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions around a potential move to The London Stadium for Sara, right here.

Is it a good potential move?

You do get the feeling that this would be an appealing move for Sara to make.

A switch to West Ham gives him the chance to join a big club with sizeable ambitions, and play in front of one of the biggest crowds in the country in each home game, which should appeal to him.

Indeed, you also feel that the size of setup of the Hammers, and their status as a Premier League club, means that this could be a lucrative deal for the 23-year-old from a financial perspective as well.

Admittedly, the fact they are currently in a relegation battle this season could be a concern for Sara, but the fact they would be among the favourites to come back up next season if they do go down, could still help them convince the attacker to make the move.

Would he start?

That may well depend on whether the Hammers stay up or go down in all honesty.

If they stay up, then they will likely keep hold of the vast majority of their current first-team, which would make it hard for Sara to break into the XI in his preferred attacking midfield role immediately.

However, if they were to go down, it could make it harder for West Ham to retain some of those players, giving Sara more of an opportunity to break into the side immediately.

It is also worth noting though, that there will likely be other clubs interested in Sara, meaning the Hammers may have to give him some guarantee of game time, if they are to convince him to make this move.

What does he offer?

There is a fair amount that Sara could bring to West Ham if he made this move.

The Brazilian has shown at Norwich that he can produce some spectacular moments out of very little to change a game in attack, both by taking chances himself, and creating them for other, which could be vital for any team who has him.

He is also capable of playing in a range of roles in attacking and central midfield, with that versatility also likely to be helpful when managers are trying to cope with the absence of others.

It is also worth noting that at 23-years-old, and having cost Norwich what he did, Sara ought to be reasonably affordable for West Ham, and if he progresses well there, it will give them a chance to make a useful profit of their own on the 23-year-old.