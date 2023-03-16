Norwich City attacker Gabriel Sara has played down rumours linking him with a move away from the club.

Sara only joined the Canaries back in the summer transfer window, arriving from Sao Paulo in his native Brazil for a reported £6million fee, on a four-year deal.

Since then, the 23-year-old has impressed during his time at Carrow Road, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 31 Championship appearances for the club.

That is something that appears to have caught the attention of clubs elsewhere, with recent reports from The Sunday Mirror (12/03, p71) claiming that West Ham, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig are all interested in the Brazilian.

Now it seems as though those claims are not something that Sara himself is paying a great deal of attention to right now.

Asked about those reports of interest in him from elsewhere, the Norwich attacker was quoted by The Pink Un as saying: “I want to live in the present.

“I don’t know anything about these reports, actually. I am only thinking about Norwich and getting this promotion. That is my focus. I am feeling so confident and like I’m adapting to this league.

"Every game I am feeling better. I’m learning to fight to the ball, how to deal with the press and tactically. The quality on the pitch is making me better and my team are making me a better player.”

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a big relief for those of a Norwich City persuasion.

Sitting seventh in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-off places, the Canaries are not out of the race for a top six spot just yet.

As a result, they are going to need everyone in their squad fully focused on the task in hand over the next few weeks, and these comments suggest that Sara is very much in that frame of mind.

Given how important he is becoming to Norwich, that is something that you feel could be crucial for the club if they are to have a chance of returning to the Premier League this season.