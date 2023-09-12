Gabriel Sara was one of Norwich’s big-money signings last season, joining the club in the summer transfer window of 2022/23 from Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

It is believed that it cost the club in excess of £10m, as reported by The Athletic. The 24-year-old was one of many signings that summer for the Canaries, who hoped to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

That didn't materialise but Sara has still been a big hit since joining the club. He has featured 45 times in the league since his arrival, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.

The Brazilian is one of the club’s brightest prospects, and he will be looked on this season as a figure that can lead the club out of the Championship at the second time of asking.

Norwich ended up finishing the season in 13th place, but Sara contributed seven goals and four assists, with reports earlier this year stating he was on the radar of Atletico Madrid and West Ham United.

The 24-year-old played 41 times last term and encapsulated some of the footballing qualities that are synonymous with his home nation by displaying outstanding skill, technical security and a final third creativity that saw him create 67 chances for his teammates.

Those performances saw him win the club's Player of the Year award, and if the start of this season is anything to go by, he looks well-placed to scoop that accolade once again next May.

A goal and two assists across the first month of the 2023–24 season saw Sara named EFL Championship Player of the Month award for August, and his side currently sit in fifth, with three wins and a draw from five games.

What is Gabriel Sara's contract situation at Carrow Road?

Of course, such form last season and this season is likely to catch the eye of top-flight clubs like Atletico and West Ham.

Plus, with Sara’s contract with the Norfolk outfit running until the summer of 2026, there was no need for the club to sell this summer.

They also hold an option of an extra year, meaning he could be tied down at Carrow Road until 2027.

What is Sara's weekly wage?

According to estimates from Capology, Sara earns £18,654 per week. That works out at a yearly pay of £970,000 before tax.

He is the sixth-highest earner at the club, with Onel Hernandez, Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean, Angus Gunn, and Ben Gibson.

However, Gibson earns £40,000, which is more than double Sara's earnings per their estimates.

How much is Sara worth?

Evidently, the Brazilian is a key player, and a very talented one. The links to some of Europe's elite clubs has proved that.

Transfermarkt value him at around €12 million, whereas The Football Transfers website has a tool named xTV (expected transfer valuation) which attempts to combine a number of factors and give an overall figure for what a player may be worth.

Things like age, contract length and form give an overall value. The xTV for Sara is set at around €5 million and their website states that Norwich could expect to receive anything between €3.7-€6.2 million for the 24-year-old.

However, none of these figures seem that accurate, when looking at figures for top-end Championship players in recent years. Norwich would be looking for upwards of £12 million and probably in the £15-20 million range.