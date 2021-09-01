Gabriel in: Blackpool’s strongest XI now the transfer window is shut – Do you agree?

Blackpool will hope to kick on after a productive summer transfer window at Bloomfield Road.

The Tangerines have found it tough since moving back up to the Championship, yielding only two points from their first five games.

But Neil Critchley will hope that a couple of late additions will help a squad which is already continuing to gel moving forward.

Here, we take a look at what we feel is the strongest Blackpool XI now the summer transfer window has finally shut…

Chris Maxwell is undoubtedly Blackpool’s first-choice option in goal, but a couple of additions on deadline day make the right-back position an interesting one.

The Tangerines announced the loan signing of Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling first, but then announced the permanent signing of Nottingham Forest’s Jordan Gabriel on a four-year deal soon after.

Both will look to battle it out for a place at right-back, but we have gone with Gabriel here, given his experience at the club last season. Elsewhere, Richard Keogh is likely to parent Marvin Ekpiteta in defence, and Luke Garbutt should start at left-back.

Moving into midfield, and Josh Bowler has impressed in the early stages of the season on the right-hand side, with Keshi Anderson on the opposite flank.

In the centre, Ryan Wintle recently joined on loan from Cardiff City, and could be set to form a midfield partnership with Kenny Dougall.

Up top, Jerry Yates and Shayne Lavery will lead the line, but Tyreece John-Jules, the Arsenal loanee, will provide them with competition going forward.