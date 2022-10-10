Gabriel, Appleton, Bridcutt: All the latest Blackpool FC news

Following Michael Appleton’s return to Blackpool this summer, it has been a bit of an inconsistent start to the new season for the Tangerines.

As it stands, the Seasiders sit 19th in the league and need to pick up some results if they are to climb up the table.

However, a massive 3-1 victory against Watford at the weekend will have no doubt given the team plenty of confidence to take forward.

With a week off until they travel to top of the table Sheffield United, they will have to work hard throughout the week if they are to take the momentum into the game.

As we await the game, it’s time to take a look at the latest news coming out of Bloomfield Road.

Jordan Gabriel

Gabriel was a regular starter for Blackpool at the start of the season and made nine appearances since the campaign kicked off.

However, after picking up an injury at home, the right-back has been unavailable and a recent update from Appleton suggests he could be out for some time.

The boss confirmed that he is set to see a knee specialist to see how long it will keep him out.

This is bad news for the Tangerines though who could have done without more injuries in the side as they try and seek some good form.

Michael Appleton

It was recently revealed by the The Athletic that Leeds United had considered adding Appleton to their coaching staff back in the summer.

After Jesse Marsch took over at Elland Road, the club were looking for a new assistant for the manager.

According to the report it was Appleton who ruled himself out by taking the job at Blackpool.

Although it’s not been the easiest of starts to the new season for Blackpool, we know Appleton has quality as a manager and knowing there was Premier League interest shows how highly he is thought of in the world of football which should be encouraging for Blackpool fans.

Liam Bridcutt

Blackpool recently secured the signing of Liam Bridcutt on a one-year deal after he was a free agent leaving Appleton’s former club Lincoln City this summer.

Despite being 33-years-old, Appleton feels the defensive midfielder will be a great addition both on and off the pitch for his side with plenty of experience under his belt.

Appleton said: “I’m delighted to bring Liam in. We know the quality and the experience he’s got – at Premier League and Championship level – and he’s a fantastic character who will also bring a lot of things off the pitch as well. His addition will be a real plus.”

Arriving at the club, the player was short of minutes meaning he spent his first two games with the club on the bench but he came on at half-time to make his debut in the Seasiders’ win against Watford at the weekend.

With a bit of a thin squad, Bridcutt is a player who can definitely provide some cover in the side and will no doubt be a useful addition to the squad.