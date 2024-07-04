Highlights Gabriel Agbonlahor warns Leeds United against selling more top stars, fearing it could jeopardize their promotion ambitions.

Archie Gray's departure to Tottenham Hotspur has eased the club's financial concerns, but speculation over Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto's futures continues.

Leeds must be cautious with player sales and reinvest the money to maintain their squad strength, as they are favorites for automatic promotion next season.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned that promotion to the Premier League will be difficult for Leeds United if they sell more top stars this summer.

Archie Gray has already departed Elland Road after completing a £40 million move to Tottenham Hotspur.

It has been reported that this sale has eased the club’s concerns over complying with profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

However, it has not stopped speculation over the futures of star players like Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.

It has been claimed that Everton are eyeing a move for the Italian, while the likes of Brighton, Liverpool and Chelsea circle around Summerville.

Agbonlahor issues Leeds transfer warning

Agbonlahor believes that the appeal to play in the Premier League was too good for Gray to turn down.

He has also warned that Leeds cannot afford to sell too many more of their best players, as it could jeopardise their promotion ambition for next season.

"Listen, you don’t want to lose one of your young talents, do you? But the problems they have financially, not getting promoted affected them,” said Agbonlahor, via Talksport.

"They have got to sell and they are getting the figures we are talking about.

"Financially Leeds need to sell, I agree.

“But I am sure Archie Gray, even though he would love to stay at Leeds, wants to go and play Premier League football.

“It’s like any young player.

"It might be your team and you are Leeds through and through, but the chance to go and play for a big Premier League club, you can’t turn down.

“Then Leeds have to be very careful, you start selling all their best players, then it’s going to be very difficult to get promoted next season.”

Leeds finished third in the Championship table last season, but missed out on promotion with a play-off final loss to Southampton.

Crysencio Summerville’s importance to Leeds

Crysencio Summerville's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.39 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.32 Shots 3.16 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 6.10

Summerville earned the EFL’s player of the year award for his performances last season, contributing 19 goals and nine assists in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

It has been claimed that it will take £35 to 40 million to convince the Whites to cash in on the Dutchman this summer, and that figure may have even increased in the wake of Gray’s departure.

Farke will be keen to keep someone of his quality in the squad, with the Yorkshire outfit targeting a top two spot.

But they have until 30 August to hold onto Summerville, as well as Gnonto, which gives plenty of time for a suitor to come in with an offer to lure him away.

Leeds need to be careful with player sales

Even with the loss of Gray, the arrival of Joe Rodon in the other direction means Leeds probably still have the best squad in the division.

The Whites will be most peoples’ favourites for automatic promotion next season, as things stand.

But the loss of Summerville and Gnonto would be a big dent to that confidence, and the club need to be careful about weakening Farke’s squad.

If they are sold, then that money needs to be reinvested back into improving the standard of the team without them, as they cannot risk another year in the Championship.