Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur would be an ideal fit for James Ward-Prowse.

The midfielder’s future is up in the air following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.

Speculation has surrounded the 28-year-old in recent weeks, with a number of clubs seeking his signature.

Who is interested in signing James Ward-Prowse this summer?

The Englishman has been linked with a move in the upcoming transfer window, with a number of Premier League clubs stepping forward as potential destinations.

Newcastle United and West Ham are set to compete with Spurs for the signing of the set-piece specialist.

It is understood that the Hammers currently lead the way in the race for Ward-Prowse, but Agbonlahor believes that Spurs would be an ideal fit for the player.

Speaking on Talksport, the former striker highlighted Tottenham’s need for some greater creativity in midfield as a key reason why Ward-Prowse would be a smart addition to Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

“I would say the big position for [Tottenham] is number 10,” said Agbonlahor on TalkSPORT, via HITC.

“They lack a lot of creativity. I would go and get Ward-Prowse. They’re going to get him at a cut fee with the relegation of Southampton.”

It has been reported that Southampton value Ward-Prowse at over £50 million going into the summer transfer window, meaning it will take a sizable fee for the Saints to part ways with their talisman.

Ward-Prowse contributed nine goals and four assists in the league last season, earning plaudits for his performances despite Southampton’s poor results.

In particular, his threat from dead-ball situations has made him a significant attacking threat, leading to speculation that a Premier League move is incoming.

It remains to be seen whether he will part ways with the club he has been involved with for 20-years, first signing to Southampton at the age of eight.

Is James Ward-Prowse worth his £50 million valuation?

Spending over £50 million on Ward-Prowse would be a hard sell for most Premier League clubs. Given his age, that is just not a figure that should be spent on a player of his profile.

It shows the strength Southampton have financially despite suffering relegation, especially when compared to some of the figures coming out for Leicester City’s big-name players.

It is a sign that the Saints are willing to fight to hold onto the midfielder this summer, which could be key to their promotion battle this season.