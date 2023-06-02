Gabriel Agbonlahor has tipped Tottenham to sign James Ward-Prowse this summer.

The Southampton midfielder has become the subject of intense transfer speculation following the relegation of the Saints from the Premier League.

Southampton spent over a decade in the top flight, but their time in the division came to an end this campaign after a very disappointing season.

Ward-Prowse received a lot of praise for his performances in the side despite the team suffering the drop.

Could Tottenham sign James Ward-Prowse?

The English international has been recognised by many as a Premier League calibre player, who is likely to move from Southampton after 20 years at the club.

Ward-Prowse has been most heavily linked with the likes of West Ham so far, with the south coast club reportedly placing a £40 million price tag on the 28-year-old.

However, Agbonlahor believes that the midfielder would be a natural fit in the Spurs squad for next season.

Speaking on Talksport (01/06, 8:50am), the former striker has tipped the north London club to make a move for the player this summer to strengthen their options in the centre of the pitch.

“I look at teams in the Premier League and teams that really need midfielders,” said Agbonlahor, via HITC.

“And teams that, of course, are a level up to Southampton.

“I look at Spurs. Bentancur, who has been out for a lot of the season injured.

“You have got Hojbjerg, who is more defensive-minded.

“You have got Bissouma in there.

“But I can picture a midfield of Hojbjerg sitting, then Ward-Prowse and Bentancur playing a bit further forward.

“I have seen Bentancur play further forward before and make runs in-behind. He looks so talented.

“Imagine the service for Harry Kane, Son and Richarlison, with James Ward-Prowse as a number eight in that side. Set-pieces as well.

“Spurs are crying out for midfielders.

“I think James Ward-Prowse to Spurs would make sense.”

Does James Ward-Prowse have a future at Southampton?

The midfielder has been with the club for his whole career so the idea of him leaving Southampton is quite alien.

However, this is a player that should be competing in the Premier League so he will have a tough choice to make over his future if offers do arrive, as is expected.

Tottenham would be an interesting choice, but Spurs are currently without a manager or director of football so predicting their transfer activity this summer is almost impossible at this stage.

Reuniting with Hjobjerg would be potentially quite fun, but it remains unclear whether Tottenham have a genuine interest in the Southampton player.