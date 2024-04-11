Highlights McKenna's Leicester City is leading the march to Premier League promotion, ahead of the pack by a nose.

Agbonlahor bets on Ipswich to defy the odds and secure a top-two finish in the Championship showdown.

Southampton lurks as a potential dark horse in the promotion race, as the final games approach.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has given his prediction for who will achieve promotion to the Premier League this season after Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Leeds United all slipped up in midweek.

Four clubs are currently battling for a top two finish in the Championship with just a handful of games remaining.

Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds and Southampton are all aiming to secure automatic promotion and avoid the potential heartbreak of a play-off.

The Foxes lead the way going into the final weeks, with Kieran McKenna’s team occupying the second promotion spot.

Meanwhile, the likes of West Brom, Norwich City, Coventry City, and Preston North end are vying for the final two spots inside the top six.

Gabriel Agbonlahor gives Championship promotion prediction

Agbonlahor has tipped Ipswich to defy the odds and earn a place in the Premier League at the first attempt, having come up from League One last year.

The former forward also believes Leicester will have the edge over Leeds in the battle for the other top two place.

“I just think that the way Ipswich are playing and their late winners, I think they’ve got that team spirit to get up and I think if Leeds don’t come up in the top two, they’ll win the play-offs,” said Agbonlahor, via Talksport.

“They’re a very strong side, but I fancy Leicester and Ipswich to come up.”

Ipswich Town’s midweek missed opportunity

All of the top three dropped points midweek, indicating the pressure might be getting to the players as the potential for promotion draws near.

Leeds drew 0-0 at home to an out-of-form Sunderland side that has won just once since February.

Leicester lost away to Millwall 1-0 due to a superb Ryan Longman strike, but remain top of the table despite the poor result.

This is because Ipswich failed to take advantage of their rivals’ poor Tuesday results when they drew at home to Watford on Wednesday evening.

Ipswich Town league position

A 0-0 draw did see McKenna’s side move back into the automatic promotion places, but they were unable to leapfrog the Foxes and move into first.

This meant it was a very positive round of games for Southampton, who were able to close the gap to the top with their crucial 2-1 win over play-off chasing Coventry.

The Saints are 10 points behind second-place Ipswich, but do have two games in hand on their rivals, so shouldn’t be counted out of this race just yet.

Russell Martin’s team will need to be perfect, and hope for favours elsewhere, but the Hampshire outfit still has a chance of sealing an automatic promotion place straight back to the top flight.

Championship promotion battle will go down to the wire

Southampton face Leeds on the final day of the regular season, which could prove to be a play-off for a top-two spot, depending on results.

This promotion battle will go down to the final couple of games, and it is still very difficult to predict who will get over the line.

This past midweek’s results goes to show how unpredictable these final few weeks will be, as Leicester, Leeds and Ipswich were all heavy favourites to win in their respective games.

But the more points they all drop, the more of a chance Southampton has to close the gap, so expect plenty of twists and turns in the final weeks of the campaign.