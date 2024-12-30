Gabriel Agbonlahor has revealed he wants both Leeds United and Birmingham City back in the Premier League – a surprise claim given his strong Aston Villa links

The Whites are in the mix for automatic promotion after we passed the halfway mark in the current Championship campaign while Birmingham City are top of League One.

Daniel Farke’s side narrowly missed out on an immediate return to the top flight last year, losing the play-off final to Southampton after coming third in the regular season table.

Leeds will be looking to go one step further in 2025 and earn their place back in the Premier League, having spent the three previous campaigns in the first division.

Blues have a one-point lead at the top of the third-tier table but have two games in hand over second-place Wrexham.

Speaking on talkSPORT (30 December, 6.54am), Agbonlahor outlined his desire to see Leeds return to the Premier League for next season and Birmingham join them in future.

However, he joked that he’d like to see the Yorkshire outfit back in the division as it would mean a guaranteed six points for his beloved Aston Villa.

“Do you know what, I actually would like them both to get promoted, Leeds, because you know teams get three points against Leeds,” said Agbonlahor.

“So it’d be nice for Villa to get six points next season, help them get back to the top four.”

He added: "Birmingham, as well, I think they shouldn't be in League One. As much as I dislike them, they should be in the Championship and I want them to be in the Premier League for derby games against Villa. Lovely to work at one of the derby games, that would be fun. Walking up the gantry at St Andrew's, being chased."

Leeds United league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of December 30th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 24 +29 51 2 Sheffield United 24 +19 49 3 Burnley 24 +21 48 4 Sunderland 24 +15 44 5 Blackburn Rovers 23 +6 38 6 Middlesbrough 24 +10 37 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Of the two, Leeds are clearly the side most likely to return to the Premier League soon. They are currently top of the Championship table after 24 games, leading Sheffield United by two points.

Burnley in third place are three points behind, with the Whites currently on a six-game unbeaten run in which they’ve earned five wins.

Farke’s side finished 2024 with a 1-0 victory over Derby County courtesy of Brenden Aaronson's strike.

Next up for Leeds is a home clash against Blackburn Rovers on 1 January in a 3pm kick-off.

Leeds’ promotion pursuit is on track for success

Recent form should give Leeds fans plenty of optimism that the club can earn their place back in the Premier League this year.

Farke’s side have moved back into top spot, with the gap to the chasing pack just starting to grow that little bit.

The next few weeks could prove very important for Leeds as they now have the chance to establish themselves ahead of the likes of Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland.

If they can continue their winning form, then they will become everyone’s favourites to clinch a top-two spot by the end of the campaign.