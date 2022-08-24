Gabriel Agbonlahor issues verdict on Watford’s collapsed transfer agreement with Aston Villa

Former Aston Villa player Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed his former club should be disappointed not to secure the signing of Ismaila Sarr.

A deal to sign the Watford forward collapsed on Monday despite the 24-year old having completed his medical with the club during the weekend.

A change of heart from Steven Gerrard, as well as difficulty coming to an agreement over personal terms, saw the move fall apart at the 11th hour.

It was set to be a move worth up to £27 million, but now the player looks set to remain at Vicarage Road beyond the summer.

The 35-year old believes that Sarr would’ve made for a good addition to Gerrard’s side, and that he was excited to see what the Senegal international was capable of in the claret and blue.

“I’m disappointed that the deal has fallen through,” said Agbonlahor, via Football Insider.

“I don’t know the reasons, maybe asking for too much in wages or the deal didn’t work for Aston Villa.

“I was really excited when I heard that he was coming because for me, Aston Villa, for years, have had bags of pace in their side. I feel like Sarr would’ve offered a different strategy for Steven Gerrard.

“I watch [Allan] Saint-Maximin whenever Newcastle play and his pace frightens defenders, he creates space for other players and Sarr would’ve done that for Aston Villa because the pace that he’s got is frightening. We need more pace in that side to have a different plan in games.“

Sarr stood out as a key player during Watford’s brightest spells in the Premier League, scoring five and assisting two goals from 22 top flight appearances.

The forward has already chipped in a goal and an assist to Rob Edwards’ side in the team’s opening five Championship fixtures, having played only three times.

The Verdict

Sarr would have been an exciting attacking option for Villa to have, but at the same time their shift in transfer strategy makes a lot of sense.

The injury to Diego Carlos has highlighted a lack of depth in defence, whereas the team has a strong number of forwards to choose from.

It leaves Watford with £27 million less, but also with an extremely talented forward who could prove to be one of the division’s best players if he can continue to fire on all cylinders.

Keeping Sarr could prove a crucial move in the team’s bid to earn promotion back to the Premier League this season.