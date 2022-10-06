Gabriel Agbonlahor issues controversial verdict on Steve Bruce’s West Brom future

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Steve Bruce should be given more time to sort out the problems that have arisen at West Bromwich Albion – despite the fact the Baggies have now dropped into the Championship relegation zone.

The Midlands club, who were one of the pre-season favourites for promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, have struggled to get wins on the board so far in the 2022-23 campaign, with just one victory out of a possible 12.

West Brom have racked up a lot of draws despite having the highest xG’s (expected goals) in the division, but losses have now started to creep in as well, with three of their last four Championship outings being defeats.

The latest, a 1-0 loss at Deepdale to Preston North End on Wednesday night, has ramped up the pressure that was already on Bruce, with the Baggies players booed off the pitch following their performance.

Whilst many will believe that it’s time for a change in the dugout at The Hawthorns, Agbonlahor – who was managed by Bruce at Aston Villa – thinks that he should stay on.

“They need to pick up results soon and in that league, you can move up the table quickly,” Agbonlahor said on TalkSPORT[09:24, 6 October]

“Hopefully, they give him time because I’ve worked under Steve Bruce and his backroom staff and they’re top coaches.

“Steve Bruce must be looking at the defending for the first goal yesterday thinking he didn’t even try and touch or block him.”

The Verdict

It can be safely said that Agbonlahor will be in a small minority that think Bruce deserves to keep his job.

He was in a situation last season that was recoverable enough to push the Baggies into the play-offs if they went on a good run, and they had the squad to do so, but it never happened as they settled in 10th spot.

This season so far though has been a complete and utter disaster though from top to bottom and one win in 12 outings for a team of West Brom’s calibre and the players they have is diabolical.

Agbonlahor will defend Bruce as he’s a former manager of his and he may have enjoyed working under him, but it is definitely time for a change at The Hawthorns.