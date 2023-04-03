Luton Town centre-back Gabe Osho believes confidence was key for the Hatters as they managed to overcome their 4-0 defeat against Watford in the reverse fixture last year to secure a 2-0 victory over their fierce rivals at Kenilworth Road, speaking to Luton Today.

During the latter stages of October, the Hatters visited Vicarage Road and would have been keen to take all three points from that away clash, but went 1-0 down in the third minute through Keinan Davis.

And that set the tone for the remainder of the campaign, with William Troost-Ekong adding a second just before the interval, Joao Pedro scoring a third just before the hour mark and Ismaila Sarr getting himself on the scoresheet in the 79th minute.

However, the misery didn't end there for the visitors, with Osho being dismissed for a poor tackle on Ken Sema just a few minutes later, summing up what was a terrible afternoon for the defender's team.

What happened at the weekend between Luton Town and Watford?

Coming into this clash, Luton were probably still the favourites considering their form under Rob Edwards.

The Hornets, meanwhile, have failed to get going under interim boss Chris Wilder and went behind in the 28th minute with Osho's strike helping the ex-Reading man to redeem himself for his dismissal in the reverse fixture.

And they sealed the three points shortly before the end with Allan Campbell making it 2-0 in the first minute of stoppage time.

This latest result has helped Luton to go level on points with Middlesbrough and boost their automatic promotion chances.

What did Gabe Osho say?

Although the Hatters were in a respectable league position at the time of the reverse fixture, they have taken themselves to a new level since then and could now challenge Sheffield United for second place.

In fairness, they did have an illness outbreak at the time of their game at Vicarage Road but it wasn't just that or a change in manager that has helped to transform Luton between the two fixtures against their rivals.

That's according to Osho, who said: "The difference now between the team and the team back then, it’s not just personnel or manager, it’s the whole feeling of the team.

"I think everyone just feels more confident and more assertive, definitely myself anyway, so I’m just glad to be able to show that today."

Could this confidence be integral to Luton Town's promotion push?

Luton have arguably gone under the radar this season but they are clearly a confident side and have been for years now, with Edwards carrying on the excellent work that Nathan Jones started.

The fact the former Watford boss has been able to make such a promising start to life at Kenilworth Road has probably provided the Hatters with even more confidence than they previously had.

And that can only bode well for the remainder of the campaign, with no real pressure on them to secure a top-two spot considering many pundits believed it would be Sheffield United and Boro that would go head-to-head for second place.

Even if they do come under a bit of pressure, their confidence should be able to carry them through that and they certainly have the ingredients to secure promotion at the end of this season, regardless of whether they clinch second spot or not.

In terms of their next terms, they just need to try and ensure they solidify their place in the play-offs, though they would probably benefit from looking up rather than at the teams behind him.