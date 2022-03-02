Gabe Osho issues defiant Luton Town message ahead of Chelsea clash tonight

Luton Town defender Gabe Osho has said The Hatters have no fear as they welcome Premier League side Chelsea in the FA Cup tonight.

Chelsea will be the first Premier League side Luton face in the competition this season, having beaten Harrogate Town 4-0 in round 3 and Cambridge United 3-0 in round 4.

Despite being the reigning Champions of Europe, Osho insists that Luton Town are not scared of their opponents.

“We’re not scared,” said the 23-year-old defender via Luton Today.

“Obviously we’ll respect what they’ve achieved, but the game’s the game.

“It’s 90 minutes, 11 players against 11 players, it doesn’t really matter what they’ve done prior to that when it comes to the game.”

The clash is set for a 7:15pm kick off under the lights at Kenilworth Road and is also being broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer.

Osho is clearly relishing the occasion.

“It’s going to be a brilliant occasion, them coming here and being at Kenilworth Road.” he explained.

“It’s going to be very, very lively, so we’ll just take every game as it comes, I know it’s a cliche, but that’s what we’ll do.

“It’s going to be a very, very good game and I’m sure they’re not going to be used to what is going to come at them on Wednesday but we’ll just attack the game as we do every game.” Being a defender, Osho even admitted he was a big fan of accomplished Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, however, insists there will be no respect shown towards him during the 90 minutes.

“I’m a big fan of Thiago Silva, he’s a brilliant player.” Osho said. “There’ll be no respect shown during the game though. “We’ll be doing everything we can to win and be as physical as we can to win the game.” The Verdict Luton Town face face a huge challenge when they face Chelsea at Kenilworth Road this evening. Chelsea have dispatched of Plymouth and Chesterfield in the competition already this season and many will believe they will knock out Luton Town tonight. However, Gabe Osho’s attitude clearly shows a fearlessness that, if replicated across the Luton squad, could lead to an unlikely upset. You only have to look at Middlesbrough’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur last night to see the magic of the FA Cup is well and truly alive.