Gabby Agbonlahor urges Aston Villa to sign Championship forward

Gabby Agbonhalor has urged Aston Villa to go out and sign Josh King from AFC Bournemouth this month.

King’s future at Bournemouth is up in the air, with the 28-year-old out of contract at the end of the season.

The Norway international – who scored six goals and registered four assists in the Premier League last term – has netted 52 times for the club.

This season, King has made only three starts in the Championship, and remained at the club despite bids from West Ham in the summer.

West Brom, West Ham and Newcastle have all been linked with his signature with the January window now well underway.

Speaking on Sky Sports, though, Agbonlahor has urged his former club Aston Villa to go out and sign King this month.

He said: “You look at the squad now and you’re very happy with it. But if you’re being greedy as an Aston Villa fan , you’d like one more striker.

“The player I’d love to see Aston Villa go out and get right now is Josh King, because he is a similar player to Ollie Watkins. He can add that competition as a striker.

“Wesley has been injured and Keinan Davis has struggled with injuries, so definitely another striker.”

Villa signed Ollie Watkins from Brentford in the summer, and he has since scored eight goals for Dean Smith’s side.

The Verdict

I can see the logic behind this one.

Watkins is Villa’s main man up top, but they need another attacking option in my opinion.

King has never really been prolific in the Premier League, but he’s always popped up with a decent number of goals year upon year.

He’s in his prime and is desperate to return to the top-flight, and I think his versatility would help him fit in at Villa Park under Smith.