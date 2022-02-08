Gabby Agbonlahor makes West Brom claim after Steve Bruce appointment

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor believes that West Brom were right to sack Valerien Ismael and bring in Steve Bruce, as he backed them to win promotion.

The Albion fans had become increasingly frustrated with the style of play under the Frenchman, who was dismissed following a loss at Millwall last week.

They wasted little time in bringing in a replacement, and Bruce’s reign is set to begin at Sheffield United tomorrow night.

With Albion firmly in the play-off mix, promotion is the aim and Agbonlahor told Football Insider that it was the right decision from the hierarchy at The Hawthorns.

“It wasn’t working under the old manager, numerous players I’ve spoken to at the club said it wasn’t working. Within three days of me saying that, Bruce has got the job. It just makes sense.

“Is Steve Bruce the man who can get West Brom promoted? Yes, I think he is. The 18-month contract works well. He can get them promoted and then have a bash in the Premier League, it works.”

The verdict

Agbonlahor is clearly a fan of Bruce at this level and you can see why, because he has won promotion from this level on four occasions in the past.

The West Brom board have decided to look for a short-term solution and they clearly feel Bruce can get a much better tune out of what is a talented playing squad at this level.

The new era begins at Bramall Lane and fans will be interested to see what changes Bruce makes to the team.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.