Gabby Agbonlahor makes claim on Fabio Carvalho’s future amid Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid interest

Former England international Gabby Agbonlahor believes Fabio Carvalho will opt against a move to Liverpool if he gets offers from other teams where he will play more regular first-team football, delivering his verdict to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent months – and it looked as though Jurgen Klopp’s side had finally got their man after striking an agreement during deadline day last month.

However, this deal was agreed just before 10pm, with the Reds not having a sufficient amount of time to finalise paperwork and get this deal over the line and with that, the transfer collapsed.

This has opened the door to other teams recruiting the advanced midfielder on a free transfer in the summer with his existing contract at Craven Cottage expiring at the end of this campaign.

There’s no shortage of interest in his signature either, with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid both thought to be interested in luring the teenager to Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per Dean Jones who spoke to Give Me Sport, the Premier League side are still leading the race to sign Carvalho despite there being no contract between the parties since that failed deadline day move – but Agbonlahor believes other interested teams shouldn’t give up just yet.

He said: “The summer is a totally different situation.

“In the summer he can go for a free. You know what agents are like, they’ll be looking for someone who can match what Liverpool are paying.

“If I’m Carvalho I’m thinking, am I going to play at Liverpool? Diaz, Jota, Salah and Mane will all be in front of him. Are you going to get the minutes you want?

“If I’m him, I’m thinking about that as well as the package. I’m sure his agent will be too. If there’s another big club where he’s got more chance of playing and they can match the wages, he’ll go there.”

The Verdict:

Surely if he wanted a maximum amount of first-team football, he would remain with the Cottagers? Not only will he play every week – but they are also in pole position to secure a return to the Premier League and this is why he should probably stay put.

Being on Liverpool’s bench is much better than being on Fulham’s bench – but he has between now and the end of the season to prove he should be a regular starter in the top flight and at a club where he’s already settled – he is likely to thrive and maximise his chances of being one of the first names on the teamsheet.

It would also be nonsensical for Marco Silva not to use him if they are able to tie him down to a longer-term contract because not only is he one of their most gifted players, but also one of their most valuable and playing him more regularly will only increase his valuation.

That will help to secure the Championship club’s long-term financial future and reinvest in their squad, something that can only help in their quest to get back up to the top tier and stay there for the foreseeable future after becoming something of a yo-yo side in recent years.

You can see where Agbonlahor is coming from – but he could get a number of first-team opportunities with Klopp’s side likely to be competing in several competitions next season including the Champions League.

And Harvey Elliott seems to have forced himself into the German’s plans, so why can’t Carvalho?