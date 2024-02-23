Highlights Ipswich Town's astonishing campaign has allowed them to target a top-two finish in the Championship.

Gabby Agbonlahor wants to see Ipswich Town promoted ahead of Leeds United.

The Tractor Boys are currently level with the Whites on points.

Gabby Agbonlahor has admitted that he would like to see Ipswich Town be promoted ahead of Leeds United, speaking on talkSPORT.

The Tractor Boys had made an excellent start to the season and it previously looked as though it was going to be them and Leicester City who went up automatically.

However, the remarkable form that Leeds and Southampton have been in during recent months has allowed the pair to force their way back into contention for a top-two spot.

Kieran McKenna's side have also had a wobble, which helped the two teams mentioned above to reduce the deficit, but Ipswich have still enjoyed a remarkable campaign considering they were only promoted from League One at the end of last season.

And they are still in with a chance of securing a place in the top two, with their late winner in a 4-3 midweek win against Rotherham United potentially being crucial for them.

The Saints have lost their last two games, which has been a boost for Ipswich.

And they could receive a further boost this evening, with Leeds hosting league leaders Leicester.

A draw or a loss for the Whites would give Ipswich the opportunity to overtake them tomorrow, with the latter set to face Birmingham City at Portman Road tomorrow afternoon.

Gabby Agbonlahor on Ipswich Town and Leeds United promotion battle

Agbonlahor was quizzed about the Championship promotion - and was brutally honest as he picked which team he would rather see promoted.

He told talkSPORT: "I’d prefer if Ipswich went up before Leeds, Al.

Related David Prutton predicts Ipswich Town v Birmingham City scoreline The home side are the favourites to secure a win at Portman Road this weekend - but Prutton has predicted a narrow win.

"Under [Marcelo] Bielsa, they were losing 6-0 every game; it was like a basketball game! He was going man-for-man with Marcus Rashford; he [Bielsa] had Luke Ayling at right-back. Rashford would be clean through, spinning, and score.

"Everyone I speak to, they are like, ‘yeah, I want Ipswich to come up’. They’re people's second team, and the story of getting promoted two years in a row — imagine that."

Ipswich Town will be a lot of people's second team

Ipswich don't have parachute payments.

And it's also fair to say they don't have one of the strongest squads in the league, at least on paper.

However, they have some talented first-teamers who are plying their trade under a very talented manager.

Working together extremely well, the Tractor Boys richly deserve where they are at the moment but if they don't win promotion this term, they will be gutted.

Many neutrals will be hoping they can beat some of the big boys in the league, including the Whites and the Saints, to second place.

And if they don't manage to secure automatic promotion, many will still be rooting for them in the play-offs, especially with some big teams likely to be in that quartet at the end of this term.