Leeds United are desperate to retain Tyler Adams at the club beyond the summer transfer window, but are open to the sale of Tyler Roberts.

According to The Athletic, at least one Premier League club has expressed an interest in signing the US international in the coming months.

However, the Whites are hoping to persuade the 24-year-old to remain at Elland Road as the team looks to compete in the Championship next season.

Who is interested in signing Tyler Adams?

It has been reported that Manchester United are monitoring the situation at Leeds.

Adams has only been with the Yorkshire club since last summer, signing from RB Leipzig in a reported £20 million deal.

The midfielder featured 24 times for the team in the Premier League, becoming a key part of the side when available.

It is believed that Leeds see Adams as having the qualities that will help the club come straight back up to the Premier League at the first attempt.

There is also some optimism that his position within the USMNT won’t be jeopardised by Leeds dropping down to the second tier, which should help protect their ability to hold onto the player this summer.

However, the expectation is that at least one Premier League side will attempt to force through a move in the transfer window.

Does Tyler Roberts have a future at Leeds United following QPR loan stint?

But Leeds are open to the sale of Roberts this summer, with the forward set to return from his loan spell with QPR this season.

Roberts’ situation at Elland Road is seen as toxic, which is what ultimately led to the temporary exit for Loftus Road last summer.

Now that he is set to return, the Championship club are looking to put the Welsh international up for sale to put an end to his Leeds career.

Roberts made just 18 league appearances for Rangers, scoring three goals in the Championship.

Can Leeds United persuade Tyler Adams to remain at Elland Road?

Adams was one of Leeds’ better performers this season, so it comes as no surprise that they are so keen to hold onto him.

As a US international, the 24-year-old also has some pedigree having performed at the World Cup for his country.

He could prove a key figure in helping the team gain promotion at the first attempt so it will likely take a big offer for Leeds to accept a sale this transfer window.

Meanwhile, Roberts’ future is more up in the air and now does seem like a good time to put an end to his time at Elland Road.