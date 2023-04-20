Chuba Akpom broke the record for goals scored in consecutive home games in the Championship on Wednesday night.

His goal capped off a 3-1 win over Hull City at the Riverside, which moved the team within one point of Luton Town in third.

Can Middlesbrough earn Premier League promotion?

It also moved the club one step closer to confirming their place in the play-off positions as the team continues their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

The forward followed-up his performance against the Tigers with a heartwarming interview with Sky Sports, who broadcasted the side’s win on TV.

Akpom credited manager Michael Carrick with transforming his season and career, with the 27-year-old now on a division-leading total of 28 league goals for this campaign.

Here is how Middlesbrough fans reacted to the interview and the credit Akpom gave to his manager…

“He’s the manager I’ve been dreaming of my whole career,” said Akpom, via Sky Sports.

Wednesday’s result further solidified how impressive a rise the club has seen under Carrick, with the team fighting against relegation under Chris Wilder earlier in the campaign.

Carrick received plenty of praise from supporters following these comments.

With many even comparing him to his great on-pitch rivals and teammates from his playing days.

The comparison with Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard being apt as both have also launched careers in management in recent years to varying degrees of success.

Others compared Carrick’s style of play to his man management skills.

Some even predicted Carrick to become the most successful manager of those who played under Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

The likes of Steve Bruce, Mark Hughes, Bryan Robson have all had long careers on the touchline after working under Ferguson, but none have hit the same heights the Scot managed during his time at Aberdeen or Old Trafford.

People even went so far as to predict Carrick as a future manager of Man United.

While some credited Akpom with highlighting how sometimes all a player needs is to be given a chance given he was out of favour at the club just 12 months ago.