Bolton Wanderers News

‘Future starts now’ – These Bolton fans are delighted with significant news

Published

2 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that Ian Evatt is their new manager after joining from Barrow and he will be the man tasked with getting the Trotters back up the Football League pyramid.

Wanderers are set for a season in League Two next campaign – whenever it ends up kicking off – and the plan will be for them to stay there for as little time as possible.

As a man that has won promotion with Barrow, Evatt is now going to be aiming to get promotion with his new side back into League One, as they look to turn their horrible slide down the leagues around.

It’s a big job, but he will be ready to roll his sleeves up and get going straight away, as he looks to call on both his experience as a manager and as a player.

With that appointment in mind, let’s take a look at what Bolton fans have said about the news:


