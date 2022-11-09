“Future star” – Pundit evaluates Burnley player’s chances of World Cup selection

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is keeping a close eye on Burnley winger Anass Zaroury ahead of announcing his squad for the World Cup, as per a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The recently-turned 22-year-old winger, who joined the Clarets from Belgian side Charleroi in the summer, has featured 12 times in the Championship this season, netting three times and providing a further assist in that time.

Belgium have a squad full of talent, with competition levels all over the pitch being at an exciting level.

Sharing his thoughts on whether or not he can see the young winger making Belgium’s World Cup squad, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “He’s played really, really well this season.

“As I said, I’ve seen Burnley several times this season and I’ve been hugely impressed with the way that they’ve played. You know, and he’s been a big part of that.

“Belgium have been keeping a close eye on him but they’ve got a very, very good squad. I think Martinez already knows what his squad would be.

“I think it’d be very unlikely that he’s included in that squad.

“But he’s having a very, very good season and I think he’ll be a future star for the national team for sure.”

The verdict

Zaroury has been excellent in Burnley colours, with the young Belgian’s contributions stats not really doing him justice.

His direct running and ability to get past his man has seen the 22-year-old work some excellent positions, and he has been a vital component in Burnley’s positive start to the campaign.

As Palmer alludes to, Martinez will have the bulk of his squad assembled at this stage, with there likely to be a limited opportunity for an uncapped (at senior) player to pave his way into his thinking.

Maybe the World Cup might be slightly too early for him but he is an exciting player for Belgian fans to get behind in the future.