‘Future of our club’, ‘Claim the spot’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to teenager’s social post

Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Shaw has sent a message on Twitter after making his debut against QPR yesterday and many Owls fans have heaped praise on him for his display.

Wednesday picked up their fourth win in the last nineteen matches with a comprehensive victory against the R’s – beating Mark Warburton’s side 3-0 at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

First-half goals from Dominic Iorfa and Josh Windass put the Owls in the driving seat at the break before Jacob Murphy put the result beyond any doubt.

Shaw came on as a second-half substitute in the victory against the west London club – replacing Tom Lees in the back-three after 75 minutes despite the fact that he is a midfielder by trade.

The 19-year-old is a product of the Wednesday academy and took to Twitter after the game to speak of his pride at making his debut.

What a feeling coming on today and making my debut but more importantly we got a massive 3 points and clean sheet #swfc @swfc — Liam Shaw (@LiamShawww) July 11, 2020

Shaw’s debut was relatively uneventful but the teenager was impressive and certainly didn’t look out of place.

He definitely seems to have impressed the Hillsborough faithful and many Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to heap praise on him following his debut and social post.

Read their reaction here:

Well done Liam on your debut , you have a bright future — wednesdayite (@wednesdayite) July 11, 2020

Well played pal, didn’t look at all out of place 🦉 — LW🦉 (@liamward_6) July 11, 2020

First of many pal — Metts 🦉 (@mettam71) July 12, 2020

Solid defensive display Liam, nothing more than you deserve 👏🏼🦉 — HGCSC PE (@hgcscPE) July 11, 2020

Well done, a great result and a solid debut for you mate 👍 — Peter Shaw (@pjshaw192) July 11, 2020

You looked very comfortable. Claim the spot whenever you can just like Joe has. You were great today. — DrewCoulthard #BlackLivesMatter #PeopleMatter (@AndrewCoulthard) July 11, 2020

Played well, looked solid. Hopefully you’ll go on to have a great career with us. 👏👏👏 — WAWAW (@nanjayman) July 11, 2020

Future of our club be it league 1 or whatever …..finally got rid of ageing high wages well done lad!! — mark rotherforth (@MacyswfcMark) July 11, 2020