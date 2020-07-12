Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Future of our club’, ‘Claim the spot’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to teenager’s social post

2 hours ago

Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Shaw has sent a message on Twitter after making his debut against QPR yesterday and many Owls fans have heaped praise on him for his display. 

Wednesday picked up their fourth win in the last nineteen matches with a comprehensive victory against the R’s – beating Mark Warburton’s side 3-0 at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

First-half goals from Dominic Iorfa and Josh Windass put the Owls in the driving seat at the break before Jacob Murphy put the result beyond any doubt.

Shaw came on as a second-half substitute in the victory against the west London club – replacing Tom Lees in the back-three after 75 minutes despite the fact that he is a midfielder by trade.

The 19-year-old is a product of the Wednesday academy and took to Twitter after the game to speak of his pride at making his debut.

Shaw’s debut was relatively uneventful but the teenager was impressive and certainly didn’t look out of place.

He definitely seems to have impressed the Hillsborough faithful and many Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to heap praise on him following his debut and social post.

Read their reaction here:


