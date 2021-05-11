Future of Liverpool player becomes clearer with Preston in pole position to make transfer swoop

Preston North End have got the first option over a potential move for Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg this summer if the Reds are to sanction another temporary departure for him, according to the Lancashire Post.

Van Den Berg arrived at Deepdale in the winter window as one of the replacements for Ben Davies, who headed in the other direction and made the move to Liverpool. The defender has been a strong performer for Preston in the second half of the campaign and he managed to make 16 Championship appearances, helping the Lilywhites record seven clean sheets.

The defender has already indicated that he would be willing to make a move back to Preston in the summer transfer window if he gets the chance to do so. That comes with him revealing that he had enjoyed his time at Deepdale. However, there have been reports that there are other clubs in the Championship who would also be interested in taking Van den Berg on loan next term.

According to the latest report from the Lancashire Post, Preston are now going to have the first option to re-sign the defender this summer and it is thought he will be a target for the Lilywhites this summer. Therefore, it will depend on whether Liverpool are willing to sanction another loan move for him or whether they feel he can add something to their squad.

The verdict

For all parties, this seems like a transfer that should get completed this summer. Van den Berg has clearly been thriving at Deepdale following his loan move to the Lilywhites in January and he has helped them recover from the sizeable loss of Davies from their back four. Frankie McAvoy appears to have been able to get the best from him and with him now permanently in charge it seems a good fit.

Van den Berg needs to get more regular minutes next season to continue his development, and having already had that taste of first-team action now he will be keen to ensure he does not end up sat on the bench or out of the squad at Anfield next term. That would only hurt his development and stop him from earning valuable experience in a competitive league.

The 19-year-old appears to be a player with a lot of potential and if Preston can get him back for next season, then it would enhance the level of quality within their squad. The Lilywhites have to keep looking to move the squad forwards and need to address other areas of weakness. Therefore if they can get Van den Berg back for next term it would make it easier to concentrate on those other positions.