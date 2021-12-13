Future of in-demand EFL player becomes clearer amid Barcelona, Rangers, Liverpool & Man Utd transfer interest

Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley believes it is only a matter of time before young defender James Hill moves on amid mounting transfer interest in the teenager.

Hill, the son of former Preston and Wolves defender Matt Hill, has performed admirably in a struggling Cod Army team in League One this season, playing 13 times but he’s been sidelined with an injury since November.

It’s one that forced him out of the England under-21’s squad last month after being called up for the very first time and even before that call came he was attracting major interest.

Rangers had a bid rejected for the 19-year-old in the summer according to the Daily Record, with Burnley and Southampton also having offers turned down for a player who has also been scouted by Liverpool and Manchester United.

Burnley are said to have re-ignited their interest ahead of January with the future of James Tarkowski uncertain, and there’s even been a visit to Lancashire by the mighty Barcelona recently to watch Hill, per The Mirror.

Addressing the player’s future on an official website club update, Pilley stated that Hill is destined to leave Highbury soon – but his destination is anyone’s guess.

“There’s a cluster of clubs that are very interested in both James (Hill) and Jay Matete – their time will come,” Pilley said.

“But what will happen is I think both of those players will move on in the not too distant future and now they play for us, they’ll continue to give their very best but success for this football club looks like success for these players who have come through the academy.”

The Verdict

Pilley continued on to say that there has been some ridiculous offers for Hill in the past but with his contract expiring in the summer, Fleetwood look ready to cash in.

The Cod Army will be guaranteed a fee either way as he’s of an age where compensation will need to be paid, but the country he ends up in will determine if that is significant or minimal if he remains until the end of the season.

It’s not every day that a player from a club like Fleetwood attracts the interest of teams like Liverpool and Barcelona – nor is it a regular occurrence for a player plying his trade in League One to be called up to England’s under-21’s.

Make no mistake about it though Hill is a talent and it would be a surprise if he is still at the Lancashire club come the end of January as the vultures begin to circle again.