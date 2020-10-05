Future of in-demand Bristol City player becomes clearer

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou will not be leaving the club despite extensive interest from Dijon, according to GetFrenchFootballNews.

The 27-year-old’s future has been the subject of much speculation this summer as his deal is set to expire next summer and he is yet to sign the new contract offered two him by the Robins.

Much of the interest in Diedhiou has come from Europe with French and Turkish clubs linked, which means that a deal would have to be done before the international deadline at 11pm tonight.

The Bristol Post indicated earlier today that City believed he would not be leaving the club and reports from France appear to have put the saga to be for now.

GetFootballNewsFrance has claimed that their sources have indicated Diedhiou will be staying at City.

The report suggests that Dijon have been extensively trying to sign the powerful forward but that he won’t be leaving.

Diedhiou was named City’s player of the year last season but has fallen behind Chris Martin and Nahki Wells in the pecking order.

The Robins are top of the table after winning all four of their Championship games this term but the 27-year-old has started just once.

The Verdict

This looks like fantastic news for the Robins.

Diedhiou had his most impressive season in a City shirt last term and is a real handful on his day. You feel if Dean Holden’s side are to keep up their impressive start, he will have a part to play.

It’s not all good news, however, as until he signs a new deal at the club they still risk losing him for free next summer or in January.