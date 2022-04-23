Future of Hull City player remains in limbo following Shota Arveladze comments

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has suggested that James Scott may still have a future at the Tigers despite not featuring much for Hibernian on loan this season.

The 21-year-old signed for Hull when they were a Championship club in January 2020 from Motherwell, making seven appearances before the end of the season – in which they were relegated to League One.

Scott only featured 18 times in English football’s third tier last season – mainly from the bench – and then-manager Grant McCann over the summer decided that it would be best for the forward if he were to return north of the border on loan.

However the spell at Hibs has not gone the way that Scott would have hoped, with just 12 league appearances to his name in the Scottish Premiership and not a single goal scored.

It’s unclear as to whether Scott is going to return to the MKM Stadium and play a part next season, but Arveladze has remained coy on his future regardless.

“I spoke to the club regarding him, but unfortunately, I haven’t yet seen him play. I’m sure in the coming days, we’ll take a closer look at James and have more conversations about him,” the Tigers manager said, per HullLive.

“I don’t think the picture is the same for everyone, some will come back and participate in pre-season, show their quality and be a part of it and there will be some who come back and say to me that they will not play and then the club will probably allow them to move on to get some minutes which is very important for the players.”

The Verdict

Since his arrival over two years ago at the Tigers, Scott has failed to really make an impact or hit the ground running.

Because of that, you’d have to say his chances of holding down a squad place next season look very slim indeed – especially as he’s not made an impact at Hibernian either.

Scott is still a young player though at the age of 21, so he can’t really be discarded fully as a wasted talent.

But he may need another loan spell, perhaps in League One, to see how he will fare and to see if he can find a goalscoring touch that would make him useful to the Tigers in a couple of years time.