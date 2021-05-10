Future of four Nottingham Forest players in doubt as City Ground revamp takes shape

Four Nottingham Forest first-team players have been told to find new clubs this summer, according to the Telegraph.

Chris Hughton will be keen to revamp his squad this summer as he looks to guide Forest to a play-off finish next season, after finishing 17th in the Championship this term.

Forest currently have over 30 first-team players on the books, but five loanees are set to return to their parent clubs and seven are out of contract.

According to the Telegraph, Harry Arter, Fouad Bachirou, Carl Jenkinson and Gaetan Bong have been told that they can find new clubs this summer.

Arter and Bachirou both arrived at the City Ground in the summer, joining on permanent deals from Bournemouth and Malmo respectively.

The pair haven’t been named in the 25-man squad, though, and have made only 14 league appearances between them this season.

Bong joined from Brighton in January 2020 and Jenkinson joined from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, with the two full-backs making 13 league appearances between them this term.

The Verdict

This really doesn’t come as a surprise, but it just highlights how badly Forest have recruited over the last couple of years.

Arter and Bachirou are both over 30 and joined on permanent deals in the summer, with Arter penning a three-year contract on Trentside.

But he’s the wrong side of 30 and injuries have really hampered him this season, and now Forest are left with the difficult task of trying to offload him.

If they can get those four players off the books, then that would be an achievement in itself as they have struggled to put themselves in the shop window.