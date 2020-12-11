Future of EFL contract rebel becomes clearer as Celtic and Sheffield United interest addressed

Preston defender Ben Davies will not join Sheffield United next month, with the defender ‘likely’ to see his contract out and leave on a free in the summer.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the top centre-backs outside the Premier League over the years with North End, but his contract is set to expire in the summer.

Whilst Preston have been desperate to keep the player, Davies hasn’t committed to a new deal. That has prompted speculation that he could leave next month, and it had been suggested that the Blades want to sign him.

However, reporter David Anderson has revealed that a switch to the Premier League side isn’t going to happen, as he indicated a free transfer to Celtic could instead be on the cards.

“No truth in the speculation linking Ben Davies with Sheffield United. Davies is likely to see out his contract and leave on a free in July. Celtic have shown interest.”

The Glasgow giants would be able to sign the centre-back on a pre-contract agreement in January ahead of next season.

The verdict

It has been apparent for some time that Preston are going to lose Davies on a free, and that will be a substantial blow for the club if it does happen.

Not only will he be hard to replace, but they are missing out on a decent fee.

That’s the risk you take when you let a player run his deal down, and from Davies’ perspective, he is right to assess his options. There are sure to be plenty of offers coming his way in the coming months, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

