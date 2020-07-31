Future of Bristol City star up in the air after latest update

Korey Smith is still unclear on what his future at Bristol City could hold, as per a report from Bristol Live.

The Robins have seen another season where a play-off finish just eluded them pass by and now they’ll be looking for their next manager to see them make the final step.

Who it is that comes in remains to be seen, of course, but it does look as though things are going to be piling up on his in-tray when he does arrive.

Among the things needing a resolution, Korey Smith’s future is one of them.

The midfielder has been at the club several years but the Robins are yet to decide whether they want to keep him and it seems likely that the manager is going to have to make that call.

Indeed, the report reveals that as of earlier this week, Smith still hasn’t received clarity on his future.

The Verdict

You get the stark impression that a lot at the club in terms of players will not be decided until a new manager comes in and that makes sense.

Even so, players like Smith want to see what their future holds sooner rather than later and that’s why the club needs to sort a new boss soon.