Diego Llorente's time at Leeds United looks to be coming to an end this summer, with reports continuing to link him with a permanent switch back to AS Roma.

Following the conclusion of the season, plans are being put into action ahead of next season already, with the Whites expected to move plenty of players on this summer, including the Spanish centre-back.

Llorente has been contracted to Leeds since the summer of 2020, becoming a big-money signing with an estimated fee of £18 million from Real Sociedad, but he joined AS Roma last year on an initial loan basis. During his stint with Leeds, he made 59 appearances in all competitions for the club.

However, with the 10-cap Spanish international signing his most recent contract at Elland Road back in December 2022, which runs until June 2026, Leeds still have him on their books. That's because after two-and-a-half seasons in West Yorkshire, midway through last season, it was announced that he would join Roma on loan for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Relegation for Leeds then saw another move for Llorente as it was announced in the summer that he would re-join the club, and there was the potential for that to become a permanent deal as well. He won't be itching to return to the fold with Leeds this summer and has impressed the Serie A giants enough to the point where a permanent switch is now likely.

Diego Llorente to leave Leeds this summer

The 30-year-old had an injury-hit first stint in Rome, but has since continued to be a mainstay for the Italian giants across all competitions this season, regardless of their struggles which led to the sacking of Jose Mourinho on 16th January.

Llorente has only failed to play some part in eight of Roma's Serie A outings and three of 12 UEFA Europa League games, registering two assists and a goal in 42 appearances in those competitions and the Coppa Italia.

Last month came a report from Italian outlet Il Messaggero that claimed that the centre-back has played enough games for Roma to trigger a clause that will make his loan move to the Serie A side permanent. It is therefore thought that Llorente has triggered that option, whilst Il Tempo reported that he’s eager to return to Roma.

Now, the latest comes from Corriere dello Sport, who state Florent Ghisolfi had a meeting with Daniele De Rossi and Roma CEO Lina Souloukou on Tuesday, a day after arriving in Italy, to discuss the club’s strategy for the summer window, and Llorente is thought to have been high on the agenda.

Crucially for Leeds, the report states that the Whites’ failure to secure promotion to the Premier League could see Roma sign Llorente via a new loan deal or buy him for €3.5 million with a deferred payment, less than the previously reported €5 million from earlier in the season.

Diego Llorente career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Real Madrid 3 0 0 Rayo Vallecano 37 2 0 Malaga 27 2 0 Real Sociedad 88 8 2 Leeds United 59 4 0 AS Roma 54 1 2

Diego Llorente to leave Leeds again this summer

It's no surprise that Roma are keen to sign him again, after he has been one of the better performing and consistent loan players to have left Leeds this summer, and it makes sense for all parties that he exits Elland Road for a fee of some description, be that to Roma or elsewhere in Europe.

However, the possibility of another loan will come as a frustration for Leeds, with Llorente a player they could make some money back on this summer. Llorente has largely impressed for Roma in what is a settled and more functional defensive unit, which is no real surprise.

However, he had been terribly out of form with Leeds prior to that, and they should still hope that Roma will pay the small fee for him to help raise funds for their Championship promotion push next season.